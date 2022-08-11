Fiera Capital Corp Has $41.61 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of AON worth $41,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $297.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

