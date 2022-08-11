Fiera Capital Corp Has $46.38 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $46,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.