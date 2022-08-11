Fiera Capital Corp Has $48.02 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $48,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,737,000 after buying an additional 219,914 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 998,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,538,000 after buying an additional 366,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

