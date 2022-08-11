Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 790.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 423,444 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.26% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,890. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

