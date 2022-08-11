Fiera Capital Corp Invests $29.12 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,836,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,124,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of CNH Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

