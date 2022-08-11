Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $51,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

