Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 317 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.29% of Zendesk worth $42,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.4 %

ZEN stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.