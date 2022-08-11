Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 7,095 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of ANSYS worth $30,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ANSYS by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ANSYS by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $287.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

