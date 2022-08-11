Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

