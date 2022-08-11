Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Power Integrations worth $49,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 33.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Up 5.1 %

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.90 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.