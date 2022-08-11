Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,696 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.28 and a 200 day moving average of $196.25.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

