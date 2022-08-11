Fiera Capital Corp Sells 99,185 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99,185 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

