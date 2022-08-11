FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. FIGS has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $48.63.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

