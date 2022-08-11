Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $471.59 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.58 or 0.00034889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $471.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038136 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 258,421,219 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

