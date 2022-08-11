Financial Contrast: Oxford Bank (OXBC) versus Its Peers

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oxford Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank’s rivals have a beta of 21.85, indicating that their average stock price is 2,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Bank Competitors 602 2157 2229 38 2.34

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxford Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 92.36%. Given Oxford Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A $10.56 million 9.51 Oxford Bank Competitors $12.78 billion $3.00 billion 8.26

Oxford Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Oxford Bank Competitors 22.74% 11.99% 1.00%

Summary

Oxford Bank rivals beat Oxford Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.