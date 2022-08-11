Firo Price Tops $2.89 (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Firo has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00011928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.10 or 0.07740221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00160884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00256279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00692713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00590404 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005607 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,306 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

