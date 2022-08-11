First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

