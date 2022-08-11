First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 80.11%.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.
THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.
