First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 80.11%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

