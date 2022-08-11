First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. First Farmers and Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

