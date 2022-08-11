First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,806,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,168,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $143.30. The stock had a trading volume of 660,778 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

