First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 210,325 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 174.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 123,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 78,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 124,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,545. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.