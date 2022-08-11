First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,047,000 after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.03. 18,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.
TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
