First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,047,000 after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.03. 18,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

