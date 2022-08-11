First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 227 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $5,877,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.9% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.55. 122,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,332. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

