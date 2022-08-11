First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 270 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $45.20. 537,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,296,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.