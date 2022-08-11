First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.58

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.58 and traded as high as C$38.64. First National Financial shares last traded at C$38.53, with a volume of 34,924 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

First National Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.47.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First National Financial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.94%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares in the company, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

