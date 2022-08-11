First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 658.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

Featured Stories

