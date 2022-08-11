First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 658.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.