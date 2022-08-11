First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 841.4% in July

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 841.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.