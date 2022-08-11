First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.14 and last traded at $78.29. Approximately 7,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

