First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.14 and last traded at $78.29. Approximately 7,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
