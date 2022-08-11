First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

