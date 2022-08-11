First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

FWRG opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 251.75. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

