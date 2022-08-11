FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,576 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.76% of FirstService worth $48,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstService by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities lowered their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

