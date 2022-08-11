FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.