Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

