Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.9 %

FSI stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.