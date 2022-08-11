FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. 46,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,824. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

