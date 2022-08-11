Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

