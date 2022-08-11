FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Shares Up 11.8%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 16,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

