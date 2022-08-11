Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. 4,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock worth $42,324,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.