FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion. FMC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. 536,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,113. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in FMC by 14.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in FMC by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $2,825,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

