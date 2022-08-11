FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America raised FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. 536,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,312,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

