Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,029.59

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,029.59 ($12.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,087.90 ($13.15). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,065 ($12.87), with a volume of 27,737 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,030.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,083.52. The company has a market cap of £615.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,802.63.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

