FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $106,199.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

