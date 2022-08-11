Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Holdings Lifted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 110,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $788.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

