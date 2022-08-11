Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $2.92

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.82. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 74,220 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FSM shares. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $782.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

