Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

FOX has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 34,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

