FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.
FOX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. 141,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95.
FOX Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 63.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
