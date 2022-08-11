Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,672. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

