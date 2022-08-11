Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

FC stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

