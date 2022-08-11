Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.37. 176,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 277,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
