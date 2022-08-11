Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.37. 176,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 277,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 873.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Freedom by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

