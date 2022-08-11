Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.01 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,048. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,707. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

